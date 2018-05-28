Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jim Parsons, Becca Kufrin. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
Noon
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Dr. Jacob Zighelboim discusses creating sustainable joy to combat suffering. (TPT-LIFE, Ch. 17)
National
Trump to mark Memorial Day with Arlington cemetery visit
President Donald Trump is marking his second Memorial Day as commander in chief with a planned visit to Arlington National Cemetery and a salute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Variety
The Latest: Teacher says injured student is 'remarkable'
The Latest on a science teacher shot while tacking an armed student in Indiana (all times local):
Variety
Teacher who stopped shooting: I had to save students
A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.
Variety
The Latest: Emergency crews seek 1 missing after in flooding
The Latest on flash flooding in Maryland (all times local):
Variety
Storm Alberto maintains strength as it approaches Gulf Coast
Subtropical Storm Alberto gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Monday on the northern Gulf Coast, where white sandy beaches emptied of their usual Memorial Day crowds.
