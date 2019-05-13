Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jessica Alba, Shaggy. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Former L.A. detective Steve Hodel, who suspects his late doctor father was the "Black Dahlia" killer. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer of "Ma." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Professional lightsaber dueling in France; a pole-dancing controversy in China. (Comedy)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Bill Hader, actress Kathryn Newton, drummer Johnny Radelat. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress Lily Collins, actor Charles Melton; NCT 127 performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)