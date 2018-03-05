Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, Jussie Smollett of "Empire." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Comic John Oliver, actress Lucy Hale. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oprah Winfrey, Justin Hartley. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; musical guest Luke Bryan performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana, Padma Lakshmi, Anders Holm. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
