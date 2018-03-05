Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan "American Idol" judge Luke Bryan, Jussie Smollett of "Empire." (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Comic John Oliver, actress Lucy Hale. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Oprah Winfrey, Justin Hartley. (­WCCO, Ch. 4)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti; musical guest Luke Bryan performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Eric Bana, Padma Lakshmi, Anders Holm. (WCCO, Ch. 4)