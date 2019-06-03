Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Damian Lewis, magician Dan White; Lil' Champions Week continues with Kaitlyn Quinn. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Harrison Ford, sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer, singer Emily Bear. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
Conan Chelsea Handler, Rhys Nicholson. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Thompson, Adam Scott. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
