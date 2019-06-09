Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Carla Gugino, Billy Porter, NOTD and Georgia Ku. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Sheri Salata, Lori Greiner. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mario Lopez, Kevin Nealon, Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Shailene Woodley, actor Brian Tyree Henry, musical guest the National. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mark Hamill, Bradley Whitford; Lewis Capaldi performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
