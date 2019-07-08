Morning
6 a.m.
The Real "Love Handles," "Heel Toss," "Welcome to the Smoke Show." (WFTC, Ch. 29; also 1 p.m. KMSP, Ch. 9)
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jake Gyllenhaal, Ingrid Michaelson. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Dr. Oz investigates why some women shoplift; Pamela Smart. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
10 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah A clip special. (Comedy)
Conan Becky Lucas. (TBS)
