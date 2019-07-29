Morning
7 a.m.
Good Morning America Actor Idris Elba, Ann Curry from "Chasing the Cure." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katie Lowes, Angela Bassett, Ekele Ukegbu. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
10 a.m.
The View Actor Idris Elba. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Late Night
10:35 p.m.
Lights Out With David Spade David Spade, Theo Von, Jen Kirkman and Nick Swardson. (Comedy Central)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Kevin Bacon, "Queer Eye" Fab Five, musical guest Highwomen. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden John Legend; musical guest Hollywood Vampires. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
