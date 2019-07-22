Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Laverne Cox, Isabela Moner. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
1 p.m.
Rachael Ray Celebrity nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, pasta with rotisserie chicken and bacon. (KARE, Ch. 11)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Octavia Spencer, actor Fred Armisen, musical guest YBN Cordae. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke, actress Hunter Schafer. (KARE, Ch. 11)
National
Looking to declaw your cat? Don't look in New York anymore
New York became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats Monday, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of American cities that already prohibit a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary.
National
UW System pays $325K to settle sex harassment suit
The University of Wisconsin System will pay a former student $325,000 to settle claims that a professor sexually harassed her.
Music
Art Neville, member of Neville Brothers, Meters, dies at 81
Art Neville, a member of one of New Orleans' storied musical families, the Neville Brothers, and a founding member of the groundbreaking funk band The Meters, has died at age 81.
National
Hospitals put Native Americans at opioid risk, audit says
U.S. government hospitals placed Native American patients at increased risk for opioid abuse and overdoses, failing to follow their own protocols for prescribing and dispensing the drugs, according to a federal audit made public Monday.
Stage & Arts
Iowa State pays, praises ex-director to end Lego art dispute
In 2016, Iowa State University accused an employee of fraud and theft in a dispute over the unusual but lucrative campus assets she managed: popular outdoor sculptures made of thousands of Lego bricks.