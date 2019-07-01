Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Metz, musical group Why Don't We. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show Medium Kim Russo. (WFTC, Ch. 29)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Lawsuit challenges US approvals of Keystone XL pipeline
Environmentalists asked a federal judge on Monday to cancel approvals issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada, opening another front in the legal fight over a long-delayed energy project that President Donald Trump has tried to push through to completion.
National
Sheriff's office loses accreditation after Parkland shooting
A Florida sheriff's office has lost its law enforcement accreditation following criticism over its handling of fatal shootings at a high school and airport.
National
Man charged with online threat to lynch Muslim candidate
A North Carolina man has been charged with posting an anonymous threat on social media to lynch a Muslim-American candidate for a state Senate seat…
National
Officers hurt, 1 person killed in shooting in college town
Police in a northeast Georgia college town say one person is dead following a shooting that involved at least one officer.
Variety
Facebook site evacuated after mail tests positive for sarin
A Facebook mail processing warehouse has been evacuated as Silicon Valley officials try to determine what caused a bag of mail to test positive for the nerve agent sarin.