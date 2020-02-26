Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Static & Ben El Tavori perform with Pitbull. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
10 a.m.
The View Actress Edie Falco. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
AFTERNOON
12 p.m.
GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke Actor Bob Odenkirk from “Better Call Saul.” (KSTP, Ch. 5)
1 p.m.
The Talk Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba visit Oprah Winfrey in San Francisco. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
2 p.m.
The Kelly Clarkson Show Elisabeth Moss, Thomas Sadoski. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kris Jenner, artistic cyclist Viola Brand. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
LATE NIGHT
10 p.m.
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Singer-songwriter Jessie Royez. (Comedy)
Conan Steve Coogan. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
Lights Out With David Spade Liza Treyger, Russell Peters and Andrew Santino. (Comedy)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney, Bad Bunny. (KARE, Ch. 11)
Jimmy Kimmel Live Mark Wahlberg, Storm Reid. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Turturro, KALEO. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Elisabeth Moss, Richard E. Grant. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Late Show With James Corden Alison Brie, Will Forte, Doug Smith. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
12:37 a.m.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Comic Retta. (KARE, Ch. 11)