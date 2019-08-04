9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Dewan, Shannen Doherty, Jacob Tremblay, Marissa Mullen. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
3 p.m.
Jerry Springer A woman believes her boyfriend, an amateur rapper, is cheating on her. (WUCW, Ch. 23)
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Julianne Moore, child actor Jacob Tremblay, writer Julio Torres. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Domhnall Gleeson, Olivia Munn, Aldis Hodge. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
