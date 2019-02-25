Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley of "Whiskey Cavalier"; Derek Hough of "World of Dance" performs. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis of "Wonder Park"; ­Tavaris Jones performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Tyler Perry of "A Madea Family Funeral," actress Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family"; Weezer performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)