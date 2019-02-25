Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley of "Whiskey Cavalier"; Derek Hough of "World of Dance" performs. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mila Kunis of "Wonder Park"; Tavaris Jones performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Tyler Perry of "A Madea Family Funeral," actress Sarah Hyland of "Modern Family"; Weezer performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
White House says Easter Egg Roll to take place on April 22
The White House says its annual Easter Egg Roll will be held April 22.
National
Man who made hoax call in deadly swatting seeks 20 year term
A California man has asked for 20 years in prison as his punishment for making a hoax call that led police to fatally shoot a Kansas man following a dispute between two online gamers over $1.50 bet in a Call of Duty WWII video game.
Variety
Poor People's Campaign to hold bus tours of poverty areas
The Poor People's Campaign will hold bus tours of poverty-stricken areas in more than 20 states to call attention to "what the national emergencies really are" in the wake of President Donald Trump's emergency declaration over the U.S.-Mexico border, a leader of the campaign says.
Celebrities
C.J.: Jewish soldiers take revenge on Nazis in Minnesota author's new novel
A former ride-share driver and author of “Ubered” and its sequel, Evan Kail was planning to write a historical fiction screenplay about Jewish American…
Books
Newsroom 'trailblazer' details her struggles
NONFICTION: Dorothy Butler Gilliam overcame racism and sexism to make her mark on journalism.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.