Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ludacris, Constance Zimmer of "Unreal." (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

Noon

The Wendy Williams Show Lamorne Morris from "Game Night." (KMSP, Ch. 9)

2 p.m.

Pickler & Ben Kellie's drama teacher. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton, Nate Seltzer. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justin Theroux; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Portugal the Man performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

11:37 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Galifianakis, Tessa Thompson; the Neighbourhood performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)