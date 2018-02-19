Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ludacris, Constance Zimmer of "Unreal." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
Noon
The Wendy Williams Show Lamorne Morris from "Game Night." (KMSP, Ch. 9)
2 p.m.
Pickler & Ben Kellie's drama teacher. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Diane Keaton, Nate Seltzer. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Justin Theroux; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Portugal the Man performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Galifianakis, Tessa Thompson; the Neighbourhood performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro After 322 police calls, parking lot gun battle, El Alamo bar is shut down by St. Paul council
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Home & Garden
London Fashion: Erdem shows fancy florals; Kane goes for sex
London Fashion Week saw a flurry of shows Monday emphasizing romance and femininity, often with exquisite workmanship and dashes of mystery and drama.
TV & Media
The Latest: Experts counsel shooting survivors on grieving
The Latest on the deadly Florida high school shooting (all times local):
National
Trump to attend Gridiron Dinner after skipping it last year
President Donald Trump plans to attend the annual Gridiron Dinner, a white-tie society affair he stayed away from last year.
Variety
Still more plays-about-plays
Park Square Theatre and Jeffrey Hatcher join the plays-about-plays trend.
Variety
Wind-driven wildfire forces people to flee rural California
A wind-driven wildfire in rural central California forced mandatory evacuations and threatened hundreds of buildings Monday, including a historic railroad station, after it tripled in size overnight, officials said.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.