Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress America Ferrera; Denny Hamlin, the winner of the 2019 Daytona 500; musical guest Lukas Graham. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Actress Diane Keaton, chef Wolfgang Puck, musician John Legend. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
Busy Tonight WWE twins Nicole and Brie Bella. (E!)
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew McCabe, Dan Levy; Sigrid performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
