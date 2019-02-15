Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress America Ferrera; the winner of the 2019 Daytona 500; musical guest Lukas Graham. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Actress Diane Keaton, chef Wolfgang Puck, musician John Legend. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10 p.m.

Busy Tonight WWE twins ­Nicole and Brie Bella. (E!)

10:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew McCabe, Dan Levy; Sigrid performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

11:37 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. (WCCO, Ch. 4)