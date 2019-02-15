Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress America Ferrera; the winner of the 2019 Daytona 500; musical guest Lukas Graham. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Actress Diane Keaton, chef Wolfgang Puck, musician John Legend. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
Busy Tonight WWE twins Nicole and Brie Bella. (E!)
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Andrew McCabe, Dan Levy; Sigrid performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
AP Exclusive: Lawsuit claims discrimination by foster agency
A Catholic mother says a federally funded South Carolina foster agency abruptly stopped working with her and won't allow her to foster children because she's "not the right kind of Christian."
National
Solar bill passes Kentucky House, heads back to Senate
Lawmakers in coal-loving Kentucky have approved a bill that could make solar panels less lucrative for residential customers beyond 2020.
National
Omar's edgy Israel tweet no surprise to some back home
As Ilhan Omar's political star was rising last year on her way to becoming one of the first Muslim women in Congress, several Minnesota Jewish leaders invited her to talk privately about past statements they considered anti-Semitic and anti-Israel. Gathering at a state senator's home, they hoped to get a better sense of her views while expressing their concerns.
National
Omar's edgy Israel tweet no surprise to some back home
As Ilhan Omar was running last year to become one of the first Muslim women in Congress, several Minnesota Jewish leaders invited her to talk privately about past statements they considered anti-Semitic and anti-Israel.
Music
21 Savage 'wasn't hiding' being British, feared deportation
The Atlanta-based rapper 21 Savage said in an interview aired Friday that he didn't talk about his British citizenship before because he didn't want to get deported.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.