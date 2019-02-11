Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Craig Ferguson discusses "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rebel Wilson of the new movie "Isn't It Romantic." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Regina King, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jena Friedman. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Don Cheadle, actor Jake Johnson; musical guest Kurt Vile performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
