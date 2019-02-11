Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Craig Ferguson discusses "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rebel Wilson of the new movie "Isn't It Romantic." (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Regina King, Bill and Melinda Gates, ­Jena Friedman. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Don Cheadle, actor Jake Johnson; musical guest Kurt Vile performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Liam ­Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. (WCCO, Ch. 4)