Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jenna Dewan, Julianne Moore, Marlon Wayans, Sara Lynn Cauchon. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Dakota Johnson, musician Post Malone, Jon Lovitz. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss; Jakob Dylan and Jade Castrinos perform. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
National
Judges to hear appeal in lawsuit over John Steinbeck works
Another chapter is set to play out this week in a decades-old family dispute over control of the classic works by author John Steinbeck.
Stage & Arts
World premiere in Minneapolis finds Pulitzer Prize winner in the mood to laugh
Guthrie commission from Lynn Nottage finds humor in a truck-stop kitchen.
Celebrities
Kimmel, 'Apprentice' producer join to make ABC quiz show
Jimmy Kimmel is among Donald Trump's late-night gadflies, while producer Mark Burnett showcased the future president on "The Apprentice." Yet they are going into business together.
Variety
WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman moving to New York
The morning weatherman will be leaving the Twin Cities later this month.
Variety
Coroner: Gilroy victims died of chest, back gunshot wounds
The Santa Clara County coroner's office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound.