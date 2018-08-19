9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons, Danielle Brooks, Kevin Pereira. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Avenatti visits New Hampshire as he considers 2020 bid
The attorney who has bedeviled President Donald Trump over his immigration policy and personal indiscretions is floating a possible presidential bid with New Hampshire voters.
Music
Police: Man angry about loud music waves gun at school dance
A 72-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of waving a gun at a high school dance in Arizona because he didn't like the loud music.
Variety
Elon Musk says cutting back on work hours isn't an option
Arianna Huffington is calling on Elon Musk to adopt a healthier work-life balance, but the Tesla CEO says that's not an option.In a tweet early…
Variety
New York hosts biggest US celebration of Indian independence
New York City is hosting the largest annual celebration of Indian independence outside of India.
Variety
Comedian Andy Gross stirs outrage at Purdue University
Comedian Andy Gross stirred outrage at Indiana's Purdue University, which says the Los Angeles-based performer's act during a student orientation was inappropriate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.