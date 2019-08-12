Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Kimmel, Yara Shahidi, Gwendoline Christie. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

Lights Out With David Spade Dennis Miller, Jo Koy, Punkie Johnson. (Comedy)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Henry Golding, ­Jonathan Groff, musical guest Rick Ross. (KARE, Ch. 11)