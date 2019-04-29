Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Actor Seth Rogen, actress Laura Carmichael. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
10 a.m.
The View "50 Shades of Grey" book series and "The Mister" author E.L. James. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
3 p.m.
The Dr. Oz Show John Ramsey, father of the late JonBenét Ramsey, discusses his daughter's death. (KMSP, Ch. 9)
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zac Efron of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
10 p.m.
Busy Tonight Geena Davis. (E!)
Conan Dax Shepard. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actress Charlize Theron, comic duo Desus and Mero, TV personality Robert Irwin. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Christina Applegate, Van Jones, Bear Grylls. (WCCO, Ch. 4)