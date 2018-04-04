LOS ANGELES — TV's "Wonder Woman" has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
Actress Lynda Carter received the honor Tuesday.
The 65-year-old said the television series gave birth to her career as a superhero and feminist icon. The show ran from 1975 to 1979.
Patty Jenkins, who directed the 2017 "Wonder Woman" movie, spoke at the ceremony. Jenkins said Carter's portrayal of Wonder Woman make her believe she could have whatever she wanted and be "unashamed to want it."
The movie Wonder Woman star, Gal Gadot, tweeted thanks to Carter for her "loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder."
