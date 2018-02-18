Q: Does Scott Bakula actually play piano on "NCIS: New Orleans"?

A: Yes. Bakula played piano before taking on the role of Dwayne Pride on the series. He told "CBS This Morning" in 2015 that the show then worked his piano playing into Pride's character.

No relation to Marky Mark

Q: Is Garry Walberg from "Quincy, M.E.," any relation to Donnie and Mark Walberg?

A: No (actors Donnie and Mark spell their last name with an H). TV host Mark L. Walberg (no H) has more than once over the years had to make clear he is not the movie Mark. Garry Walberg, the character actor who played Frank Monahan on the medical-mystery series, had a nice, long career; he passed away in 2012 at the age of 90.

When will [my show] be on DVD?

Q: Who decides when television shows get released on DVD? I am waiting for the remaining seasons of several series.

A: Two questions must be answered before a show is released on disc: Will it sell, and does the distributor have all the necessary rights? Some long-running and popular shows had long waits before getting to DVD because of rights issues, such as whether all the music is available, and all participants (actors, producers, studios and so on) have agreed on its appearing. Music has kept several shows from being released or has led to substitute music for the original. If a show's early seasons sold poorly, the distributor might decide against offering more. On the other hand, fantasy and supernatural shows get released even if they were not ratings successes because collectors will still buy them. These days, too, distributors may choose paths other than the disc format, making shows available for streaming or download instead.

'Bachelor' ring etiquette

Q: On "The Bachelor," if the wedding does not occur, must the ring be returned?

A: In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly, "Bachelor" host Chris Harrison noted how many romances have not lasted when he said, "The rings I actually have at home. They're on a necklace and I'll wear it around sometimes." More seriously, "Entertainment Tonight" reported in 2017 that a couple must return the ring if they break up in less than two years. What happens then is not clear. The production company may keep the rings (which, as Harrison told ET, are considered "tainted"); ring designer Neil Lane may get them back, or — in at least one reported case — the ring gets recycled for a later "Bachelor."

'Royals' back in March

Q: I am wondering if there will be a new season for "The Royals" on E.

A: The fourth season begins March 11. You can find a sneak peek at eonline.com.

