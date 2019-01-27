Q: I just finished watching Seasons 1 and 2 of "Shooter" on Netflix. The final episode of Season 2 ended rather abruptly. Has the series been canceled or will there be a Season 3?

A: When people discover a show on Netflix, Hulu or other streaming source, they don't always know that many of those programs had a previous life. "Shooter," inspired by the novel "Point of Impact" and the movie "Shooter," is one of those. It originally aired on USA Network, which decided in August 2018 to end the series after three seasons. Two of those seasons are indeed on Netflix; you can find the third for now on usanetwork.com; you need to sign in with the password for your cable or satellite provider for access. I have also found some Season 3 episodes on my service's on demand channel.

Find your 'Souls' on Netflix

Q: I understand that a movie was made based on the book "Our Souls at Night" by Kent Haruf. Jane Fonda and Robert Redford were to be the stars. I've watched for it, both in theaters and on DVD. Was the movie ever released?

A: Yes, it has been on Netflix since 2017. As Deadline.com reported in 2016, "Redford controlled the book and set it up at Netflix with the streaming service finding another star-driven film to fill an original production slate."

Netflix has become a major player in the movie business, with recent Oscar nominations for "Roma" (10, including best picture) and "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" (three), both of which I saw on the streaming service. Not that this thrills theater owners. Several chains that offer packages of the best-picture nominees have excluded "Roma" from their lineups — while claiming to offer, in one company's words, "all the year's best."

Will there be more 'Murphy'?

Q: Will "Murphy Brown" return?

A: There's nothing official yet. Creator Diane English told the Hollywood Reporter last year "we're in a tough time slot, opposite football, and at 9:30. It's kind of tough for comedy, but we're doing better than what was there before. We win our time slot in entertainment programming almost weekly. And so I think it bodes well. I'm optimistic. I haven't been told anything yet, but I'll learn more very soon."

Decision on 'Split' to come

Q: A few months ago I watched the English show "The Split." Will it continue at a later date?

A: Yes, possibly at a much later date. The BBC and SundanceTV have ordered a second season of the drama about a family of divorce lawyers. But where writer Abi Morgan said in the second-season announcement that "we look forward to seeing you in 2019," I'm told it won't get to SundanceTV this year. It's a possibility for 2020, but that's not definite, either.

Looking 'For the People'

Q: Will "For the People" be back?

A: Yes. The legal drama begins a new season on ABC on March 7.

