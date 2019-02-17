Q: Will "The Son" starring Pierce Brosnan be back?

A: AMC recently announced that the western drama's second season will begin on April 27. That will also be the last season, with AMC promising to conclude the show's story.

'Million Little Things' returns

Q: I am totally hooked on "A Million Little Things." Can you tell me if it has been renewed for another season?

A: The serialized drama has done well enough to get picked up for a second season. According to TVLine.com, just as the first season has had a mystery driving it, the second will also begin with a mystery (which, of course, is a secret for now). Some things that helped its renewal: The audience grew when the show moved to Thursdays and, as TVLine noted, it gets an audience boost from people DVRing it for later viewing.

No more 'Night Stalker'

Q: Years ago, I followed "The Night Stalker," about a reporter played by Darren McGavin. Do you know by chance if this series may be brought back?

A: It was, but first some background. A "Night Stalker" novel by Jeff Rice inspired a TV movie of the same name in 1972, with McGavin as Carl Kolchak, a reporter who lands in some spooky business. A success, it led to a second TV film, "The Night Strangler" (1973), and a weekly series, "Kolchak: The Night Stalker" (1974-75), both with McGavin still starring. (You can learn more about the show's history in Mark Dawidziak's book "The Night Stalker Companion.")

The various projects generated a devoted following, which now includes Facebook groups and weekly telecasts on MeTV, along with novels and other print ventures. All that led to a series reboot, "Night Stalker," on ABC in 2005, with Stuart Townsend as Kolchak. (McGavin was by then in his 80s; he died in 2006.) The series proved brief, but Dawidziak recently told me there was another attempt to bring back Kolchak in 2012 for the big screen with Johnny Depp starring, an effort that didn't pan out.

Mathis mystery solved

Q: In a recent episode of "Criminal Minds," Rossi (Joe Mantegna) remarried Krystall (Gail O'Grady). During the ceremony they introduced Johnny Mathis. He didn't sing, but they played his song "Chances Are." His part really did not play into the story line, so what was the real purpose for including him in the show?

A: It was a special flourish for the show's 14th season finale. Series showrunner Erica Messer told TVLine "we had asked Joe [Mantegna] if there were any of his friends that he'd like to have come be his best man at the wedding. Johnny Mathis was around, and we said, 'That's perfect,' because last season we had, where we introduced Gail O'Grady's character, they played poker in his backyard and listened to Johnny Mathis." The show then licensed "Chances Are" to play at the wedding. By the way, the show will be back for a 15th and final season.

