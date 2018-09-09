Q: I have watched Seasons 1 and 2 of "Masters of Sex," available on DVD at my library. However, I have not been able to find the remaining two seasons. Will they be released on DVD?

A: Mill Creek Entertainment recently released a complete-series set of the Showtime series starring Michael Sheen and Lizzy Caplan on DVD and on Blu-ray. That included all four seasons, which aired from 2013 to 2016. However, Mill Creek does not have any plans right now to release Seasons 3 and 4 in single-season sets. Those seasons are available digitally on iTunes and Amazon.

Where to find 'Home'

Q: I hope you can help me find out about "A Place to Call Home." Is it coming back?

A: Yes. But let me venture into the brambles of ownership to explain where to find it. Acorn Media Enterprises has the rights to the Australian drama in the United States. It has let the first four seasons be distributed by American Public Television to individual stations. Acorn has put the fifth season on Acorn TV, a subscription streaming service specializing in overseas programs. Acorn has not yet decided when it will make the fifth season available to broadcasters. And there's a sixth and final season, which began airing on Acorn TV on Aug. 31. Two episodes were made available on that date, with weekly episodes starting this week.

More 'Alienist' to come

Q: Will there be more of "The Alienist"?

A: People keep asking about the TNT drama based on the novel by Caleb Carr, and I am happy to say that a follow-up is coming. TNT ordered a limited series, "Angel of Darkness," based on Carr's sequel to his "Alienist" novel. Reprising their roles will be Daniel Bruhl (as Laszlo Kreizler), Luke Evans (John Moore) and Dakota Fanning (Sara Howard).

No closure for 'Colony'

Q: I read that "Colony" has been canceled. Are there any plans for a movie, or are the producers just going to leave us hanging?

A: The show ended with its third-season finale in July. There's always a chance of resurrection, or some kind of closure, but I do not know of any right now.

We are amused

Q: Will there be a third season of "Victoria" on PBS' "Masterpiece"?

A: Yes. The new season will begin on Jan. 13, picking up the story of Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) in 1848. It will look at Victoria and Albert's growing family and the possible effect on their sex life. "She has six children in eight years and there are some gaps, so I wonder whether there may have been some withholding [of sex] on both sides," series creator Daisy Goodwin told Radio Times.

A real estate question

Q: Is there really anywhere in New York City like the lovely Reagan home on "Blue Bloods"?

A: According to a Brooklyn Eagle report in 2017, the exterior of the Reagan home belongs to a house in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn; interiors are a studio set.

E-mail brenfels@gmail.com.