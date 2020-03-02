Q: Will the game shows “The Wall” and “Match Game” be coming back?

A: Yes. “The Wall” begins a new season on NBC on March 15. ABC will bring back “Match Game” as part of its “Summer Fun & Games” package that will also include new episodes of “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Card Sharks,” “$100,000 Pyramid,” “Press Your Luck,” “To Tell the Truth” and “Holey Moley.”

Q: I was wondering if “Man with a Plan” is coming back to TV.

A: The comedy starring Matt LeBlanc begins a new season on CBS on April 2.

Finding ‘Cinderella’

Q: A delightful version of “Cinderella” was shown on TV in 1965. It starred Lesley Ann Warren, Stuart Damon, Walter Pidgeon and Ginger Rogers. As far as I know it hasn’t been shown since. Can you supply any information?

A: Rodgers and Hammerstein wrote an original musical of “Cinderella” for television, which first aired in 1957 with Julie Andrews starring. The musical was revived for TV in the 1965 version you remember. (There was also a TV production with Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston in 1997.) The Warren version reportedly had regular replays well into the ’70s. It is on DVD, including in a 50th-anniversary edition from Shout! Factory, and on Prime Video and iTunes. (There have also been DVD releases of the 1957 and 1997 productions.)

‘Mom’ centers on recovery

Q: On the TV show “Mom,” what happened to Christy’s (Anna Faris) kids? I was wondering why they are not on the show anymore. I thought they were a good part of that show.

A: Over the course of the series, the producers decided to focus more on the adult characters, especially the women in Christy’s AA group. In a 2018 interview with Variety, “Mom” executive producer Chuck Lorre said it was difficult to write out the kids but that it was necessary as the show evolved into “women helping women recover from the seemingly hopeless disease of alcohol and drug addiction. In loving each other and supporting each other, they survive not as individuals — the me is overridden by the we.”

