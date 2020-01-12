Q: What happened to “Better Call Saul”?

A: It took a break. It may have felt like a long one but, as I have mentioned before, many shows take longer hiatuses (and make fewer episodes) than in TV’s olden days. “Better Call Saul” will begin a 10-episode fifth season Feb. 23 on AMC.

According to the network, “Jimmy McGill’s decision to practice law as ‘Saul Goodman’ creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.” And AMC will set the stage with a big showcase of “Breaking Bad,” the series that led to “Better Call Saul.” A five-week “Breaking Bad” marathon will present all the episodes of that series on each Sunday from Jan. 19 to Feb. 16. Also on Feb. 16, AMC will air “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” which picks up after the end of “Breaking Bad” and debuted on Netflix.

Ooh la la

Q: What happened to the handsome Frenchman who was on “Dancing With the Stars” some years ago? He almost won the mirror ball but lost to an Olympic athlete. He was on a sitcom, I believe, but I have not seen him after that.

A: You remember Gilles Marini, a model and actor who famously showed all his stuff in the first “Sex and the City” movie. He was on “Dancing With the Stars” twice, finishing second to gymnast Shawn Johnson in the eighth season in 2009 and sixth in the “all-stars” season in 2012. He has acted often on television, including extensive stints on “Brothers & Sisters,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Devious Maids,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” and, not too long ago, “Days of Our Lives.” You can also find him on Twitter and Instagram.

