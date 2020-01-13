No 'West Wing' sequels planned

Q: I just finished watching all seven seasons of "The West Wing" on Netflix. It ended with Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) ending his time as president and Matt Santos taking over. Was anything ever done to continue the series or start a spinoff? I really wanted to see what was going to happen next.

A: The drama about the folks working in the White House certainly left the door open for a continuation with a new administration with its 2006 series finale, but sagging ratings prompted NBC to end things then. Now the show seems loved even more than when it ended in 2006 — "an idealistic alternative reality" to current politics, as the New York Times put it late last year. While it has some serious flaws, it remains engrossing. I watched the whole thing again last year. And if you google "West Wing sequel" you will find nearly annual reports of this or that possible new "West Wing." But so far none appears to have gotten past chatter.

'Six' is deep-sixed

Q: I really enjoyed the Navy SEALs series "Six." Is it coming back this year?

A: No. The show ended in 2018 after two seasons on History. Deadline.com reported the reason was a huge drop in the ratings from the first to the second season.

