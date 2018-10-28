Q: What's happened to the Conan O'Brien show on TBS? Is he coming back on a different network? I hope he's not gone for good!

A: He will be back, though in different form. In early October "Conan" took a break while working on an overhaul — and while O'Brien is on a nationwide tour, "Conan & Friends: An Evening of Standup and Investment Tips." When new episodes arrive in January, telecasts will be half an hour instead of an hour and, as deadline.com put it, less structured and less traditional.

According to Variety, O'Brien said, "I was looking for something more lean and agile. I've been pushing for something that fits the modern landscape, certainly fits the way I interact with my fans more." He has reached out to audiences outside of conventional TV via other projects such as podcasts.

His tour comes to Minneapolis on Nov. 29. For more information, go to teamcoco.com. And TBS lists repeats of "Conan" in its late-night schedule beginning Oct. 29.

'Medium' moves to Mondays

Q: Is Theresa who heard from the dead ever coming back to TLC? I watched her all the time. She was great.

A: "Long Island Medium" and Theresa Caputo came back on Oct. 8, but on a different night, Mondays. You should be able to find the new episodes you've missed on your On Demand channels or on tlc.com/tv-shows/long-island-medium.

Extra time means extra diligence

Q: Why do some shows last one minute longer than the DVR is aware? Many times, for shows such as "Will & Grace," I have to reset the DVR for 31 minutes or miss the last joke.

A: The short answer is that it keeps you from changing the channel at the half-hour, possibly boosting the show that follows the extended telecast, as well as making possible more ads without reducing content. "Modern Family," "The Big Bang Theory," "Will & Grace" and "Grey's Anatomy" are all hits that run long. And NBC was notorious years ago for "supersizing" episodes of its hits, stretching half-hour comedies to as much as 45 minutes.

Although, years ago, one critic said the practice made DVRs "lose their minds," these days your device should know about time extensions — if the networks have notified it accordingly. With the four shows mentioned above, my DVR has the comedies running 31 minutes and the drama at 61 minutes. Still, I find some shows ooze past their end time without the DVR schedule accounting for it. As a rule, I add a minute or two to the end of a scheduled recording so as not to miss something.

This isn't the only reason shows run long. Especially on non-broadcast channels, programs are often given the creative license for running times that don't fit the standard half-hour or hour. A related, but separate, issue involves shows whose times get moved to odd starts because of live sports events. Again, the best idea is to add lots of extra time to your scheduled recordings.

