Q: Why are network TV shows not even nominated for the Emmy Awards? I don't see any point of watching the ceremony if network shows are excluded.

A: The prime-time Emmy Awards on NBC were indeed a bad night for broadcast networks such as ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. The major networks won two Emmys, one for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as best ­variety-sketch comedy show, and one for variety-special directing, for ABC's Academy Awards telecast. Other broadcast nominees included "The Voice," "The Amazing Race," "Black-ish," "This Is Us" and the late-night shows from Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden and Stephen Colbert. In this year's Creative Arts Emmys — awarded before the big show — broadcast winners included "So You Think You Can Dance," "Family Guy," "Will & Grace" and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." But it's still fair to say that broadcasters were frequently shoved aside, as Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" alone received more major-category honors than the four big networks combined.

Now, considering broadcast shows still have millions of viewers, why were they overlooked? Entertainment-industry awards honor the productions they feel make them look good, not the ones the audience likes best. So high-class productions, provocative ideas and content, big-name actors and massive budgets take precedence, and non-broadcast organizations are more likely to have those.

You embody the dilemma for awards shows because you don't want to watch a presentation of prizes to shows you don't care about. (That said, "Mrs. Maisel" is really good.) The TV industry has not come up with a good way to honor the popular and the prestigious.

Britton is one-and-done on '9-1-1'

Q: Will Connie Britton be back on "9-1-1"? I have not seen her in the previews for the new season.

A: Britton had a one-season deal to appear as a regular on the Fox drama, and that season is done. Jennifer Love Hewitt has joined the series as Britton's replacement, while the makers of the drama have held out hope Britton would at least return as a guest star. She will be on view again in Bravo's "Dirty John," a true-crime drama also starring Eric Bana, arriving later this year.

It's just a different hairdo

Q: Why did they change the actress playing James Franco's girlfriend on "The Deuce"?

A: They didn't. Margarita Levieva is back for the second season of HBO's drama, playing Abigail Parker, the girlfriend of Vincent Martino, played by James Franco (who also plays Vincent's twin, Frankie). What may have thrown you is the second season has major changes in clothes and hairstyles for the characters. That's because the second season begins five years after the end of the first, and a lot has changed.

