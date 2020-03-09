Q: Will the actor Armand Assante be showing up on TV anytime soon? I haven’t seen him for some time.

A: Assante works so often, IMDb lists more than a dozen projects for him in the works. But with TV spread across broadcast, cable, streaming — and with viewers tending to focus on just a few of the many program services — it is easy to lose track of folks. Assante remains a regular presence on TV.

You may have missed his guest appearances on HBO’s “The Deuce” in 2019, and not long before that he was in “The Family Business,” an eight-episode drama for BET.

Taylor made?

Q: Is Jennifer Taylor, who played Charlie’s girlfriend Chelsea on “Two and a Half Men,” the daughter of Holland Taylor, who plays Charlie’s mother?

A: No. Holland Taylor does not have children. And the Taylor in Jennifer’s name is from her marriage; she was born Jennifer Bini.

Low on ‘Ambitions’

Q: I was watching “Ambitions” and it ended abruptly. Will it return? I was enjoying it very much.

A: OWN decided to end the series starring Robin Givens and Brian J. White after one season. TVLine pointed out that the ratings for drama were among the lowest for an OWN show.

‘Hotel’ struggled

Q: I loved “Grand Hotel” and I miss it very much. Do you know if it is going to return?

A: The ABC drama has ended after a single summer season in 2019. Variety reported that while the reviews were good, the ratings were not.

The show “struggled to make an impact alongside ABC’s summer roster stacked with unscripted content,” Variety said, referring especially to the network’s game shows. Which suggests that ABC didn’t do much to help “Grand Hotel” find an audience.

