There goes the neighborhood

Jim Carrey plays a creepy Mr. Rogers-like character in “Kidding,” his first TV series in two decades. Watching a seemingly nice guy slowly fall apart — divorce, the death of a child and working with puppets will do that to you — is a process we’ve seen many times on TV. What does feel new is Frank Langella as a father/executive producer who firmly believes ratings are thicker than blood. Michel Gondry, who teamed up with Carrey on 2004’s “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” directed the first two episodes.

9 p.m. Sun., Showtime

It had to be you

“You” opens with a meet-cute moment between a brainy bookstore employee and a flirtatious customer, setting viewers up for a romantic ride. One problem: The book dude is actually a sadistic stalker whose idea of courtship is hacking into his dream lover’s computer and terrorizing her boyfriend. The fact that stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail look so adorable together only makes this series more creepy.

9 p.m. Sun., Lifetime

Scare tactics

Not much is known about the eighth season of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” except that it’s subtitled “Apocalypse” and is supposed to serve as a crossover between the first season (the one about the haunted house) and Season 3 (the one about witches at a boarding school). The setup allows for the return of some familiar faces, including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Stevie Nicks. Stand back!

9 p.m. Wed., FX

Neal Justin