Mr. nice guy

"John Ritter: Behind Closed Doors" spends a little too much time dissecting the late actor's untimely death, but there are enough hilarious clips and fond memories from Henry Winkler and Kaley Cuoco to put a smile on your face. The documentary overlooks Ritter's turn as an accidental avenger in "Hero at Large," but does tip its hat to "Hooperman," Stephen Bochco's short-lived dramedy that showed its star could do a lot more than trip over furniture.

8 p.m. Saturday, Reelz

Breaking up ain't hard to do

"Rel" may be based on its star Lil Rel Howery's stand-up routines about his real-life separation, but the sitcom seems to have learned everything it knows about divorce from watching court shows on daytime TV. Those charmed by the comic's over-the-top acting — or thrilled that Sinbad is back on the small screen — should note that the series doesn't slip into its regular time slot until Sept. 30.

7 p.m. Sunday, KMSP, Ch. 9

It had to be you

"You" opens with a meet-cute moment between a brainy bookstore employee and a flirtatious customer, setting viewers up for a romantic ride. One problem: The book dude is actually a sadistic stalker whose idea of courtship is hacking into his dream lover's computer and terrorizing her boyfriend. The fact that stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail look so adorable together only makes this series more creepy.

9 p.m. Sunday, Lifetime

Neal Justin