Go West

Any hope Chevy Chase may return to his old stamping grounds seemed to vanish this month when the star trashed recent seasons of "Saturday Night Live." No worries; there are still plenty of troublemakers out there. The show's 44th season opens with musical guest Kanye West.

10:30 p.m. Sat., KARE, Ch. 11

Death becomes them

It's easy to say that "The Simpsons," starting its 30th season, and "Family Guy" (8 p.m.), which debuted in 1999, ain't what they used to be, but both animated sitcoms still show plenty of spunk in a pair of fall premieres that find key characters dealing with death. Great, irreverent writing keeps the stories from being morbid affairs.

7 and 8 p.m. Sun., KMSP, Ch. 9

Blue-plate special

"Chef's Table" won't offer you any tips on what to prepare for dinner, but as a documentary series, it remains a four-star meal. In a batch of new episodes, viewers will meet Philadelphia's Cristina Martinez and Bangkok's Bo Songvisava, both of whom have goals that go well beyond filling their customers' bellies. Those tears in your eyes won't be from the onions.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin