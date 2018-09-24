A Minnesotan's time

"Time for Ilhan," a documentary about groundbreaking Minnesota politician Ilhan Omar that's been a favorite on the film fest circuit, gets its worldwide broadcast premiere. And, no, it's not a coincidence this feature by Minneapolis filmmaker Norah Shapiro is airing on National Voter Registration Day.

7 p.m., Fuse

Work comes first

Dick Wolf brings his "Law & Order" formula to CBS with "FBI," focusing on the bureau's offices in — where else? — New York City. Unlike most of Wolf's past series, this one delves a little deeper into the characters' personal lives, but not enough to get in the way of witnessing gruesome crimes and racing to catch the bad guys.

8 p.m., WCCO, Ch. 4

Promising diagnosis

Maybe "This Is Us," which returns for its third season, should be followed by a one-hour therapy session. Instead, NBC has opted for "New Amsterdam," a better-than-average medical procedural about a new hospital administrator (George Clooney stand-in Ryan Eggold) who somehow manages to get involved in every single case. Believability is not this drama's strong suit, but the terrific cast somehow makes it all work.

9 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin