Out with a bang

Sheldon and Amy’s honeymoon dominates the first two episodes of the final season of “The Big Bang Theory,” but there’s an interesting twist involving Raj (Kunal Nayyar) that may set the stage for a future spinoff. Hey, if CBS can score with “Young Sheldon” (also returning this week) then why not “Old Raj”?

7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

It takes a village

“Single Parents” could be a pretty standard sitcom, but the top-notch cast, which includes “SNL’s” Taran Killam and Brad Garrett of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” helps elevate the antics that involve moms and dads who take a group approach to raising their kids.

8:30 p.m. Wednesday, KSTP, Ch. 5

Heaven can wait

You would think “The Good Place” would have run out of twists by now, but early episodes of the third season show this inventive meta-sitcom is still at the top of its game. Guest star Maya Rudolph continues to be a little slice of heaven while Ted Danson takes an even more prominent role as he tries to manipulate his new friends’ chances of legitimately getting to the “good place.”

7 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin