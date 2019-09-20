Second time around

Producer Chuck Lorre and comedian Billy Gardell are set for a new romance. “Bob Hearts Abishola” has a lot in common with their last collaboration, “Mike and Molly,” except this time Gardell’s love interest is a Nigerian nurse who is little more reluctant — and a lot crankier — than Melissa McCarthy ever was. Folake Olowofoyeku may not have Oscar nominations in her future, but she’s easily in contention to be this fall’s breakout star with a world-weary delivery that contrasts nicely with Gardell’s earnestness.

7:30 p.m. Mon., WCCO, Ch. 4

Revenge of the nerd

The first time the director of “Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates” met his subject matter, Gates was poring over a copy of the Minnesota state budget. This three-part documentary reveals Gates is much more than a bookworm, with an emphasis on his charitable causes, skills on the tennis court and rich sense of humor.

Now streaming on Netflix

Anything goes

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” is one of TV’s longest-running sitcoms, a stunning accomplishment considering it continually dares viewers to be mortally offended. In early episodes of Season 14, one character dons blackface while another embraces Puerto Rican stereotypes. But “Sunny” proves you can still get away with being politically incorrect — as long as you’re hilarious.

9 p.m. Wed., FXX

Neal Justin