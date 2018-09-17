Mourning period

You can see why Elizabeth Olsen agreed to serve as executive producer and star of "Sorry for Your Loss," even though it's only available on Facebook. The series, in which a young woman gets trapped in a cycle of self-pity after the death of her husband, does more than any of the "Avengers" films to showcase her range and depth as an actress.

Family reunion

Network TV's favorite weeper doesn't return until next week, but your tear ducts can get a head start with "The Paley Center Salutes 'This Is Us,' " a special that serves as a reminder of where we left off and a sneak preview of Season 3.

Detective Tom

I'm not expecting the former Mr. Roseanne to bring down the president, but I've got to admit to being more than a little curious about "The Hunt for the Trump Tapes With Tom Arnold." The former Minnesota-based comic is not the most reliable of investigators, but it's always interesting watching him scramble, even if it's only for a return to the spotlight.

Neal Justin