Winner's circle

Two of summer's most popular reality competition series are ready to crown champions. "American Ninja Warrior" wraps up Season 10 in Las Vegas, while Jennifer Lopez hands over the keys to the "World of Dance" kingdom at 8 p.m. Wednesday (KARE, Ch. 11).

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Crazy love

People who are gaga over "Crazy Rich Asians" might want to check out "Next Gen," an animated film featuring the voice of the blockbuster movie's breakout star, Constance Wu. Netflix reportedly ponied up $30 million for the rights to this tale about two friends searching for humanity in a world of robots. The cast also includes John Krasinski, Jason Sudeikis and Charlyne Yi.

Now streaming on Netflix

Love me Tinder

HBO may have deleted all its adults-only programming, but it hasn't given up on romance. In "Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age," Vanity Fair contributor Nancy Jo Sales looks at how online dating has altered how we fall in love, leaning on interviews with founders of various dating sites and women who have received one too many photos of men's private parts.

9 p.m., HBO

Neal Justin