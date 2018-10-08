Fast breaks

"Basketball: A Love Story" is actually more of an obsession, offering more than 60 "short stories" that cover everything from the origins of the game to the fallout from Latrell Sprewell choking his coach. All the mini-docs are available now on the ESPN app, but you can watch them on the more traditional cable format with all 20 hours spread out in four-hour blocks over the next five Tuesdays.

6 p.m., ESPN

R-E-S-P-E-C-T

Taylor Swift will give her first awards show performance in nearly three years when she confesses that "I Did Something Bad" to open the 2018 American Music Awards. Mariah Carey and Carrie Underwood are also on the playlist, as is a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin.

7 p.m., KSTP, Ch. 5

Another world

"The Man in the High Castle," the series that imagines what the world would be like if the Nazis had won World War II, sinks further down the rabbit hole in Season 3 with a heavy sci-fi theme that teased viewers at the end of last season.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Neal Justin