Can't stop the feeling

"The iHeart Radio Music Festival" was jam-packed with so many stars — Justin Timberlake, Kelly Clarkson, Childish Gambino, Lynyrd Skynyrd — that one night of highlights just wasn't enough. Catch some of the memories there weren't room for on Sunday night.

7 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

The big top

"American Experience: The Circus" may not be the Greatest Show on Earth but it's unquestionably the greatest TV pick of the week, with filmmaker Sharon Grimberg using the traveling carnival as a vehicle to explore the changes in our country's culture. The con artists, savvy businessmen and innovators in this four-hour, two-part documentary are as spectacular as the tightrope walkers and lion tamers. Come one, come all.

8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2

Watch that scene

"Dancing Queen" may sound like another attempt to cash in on Abba fever, but this docu-series is all about drag queen Alyssa Edwards, who spends his daylight hours running a dance studio for eager-to-please students. Edwards is a little full of himself — he evaluates kids from a throne — but his high-octane adventures are anything but a drag.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin