A new hope

The animated “Star Wars Resistance” takes place six months before “The Force Awakens,” which means viewers will get a better sense of how the Empire struck back. This is a lighter installment in the indestructible saga with upstart Kazuda Xiono (Christopher Sean) eager to earn the respect of his hero, Poe Dameron (guest star Oscar Isaac). The Force is strong with this one.

9 p.m. Sun., Disney Channel

The big top

“American Experience: The Circus” may not be the Greatest Show on Earth, but it’s unquestionably the greatest TV pick of the week, with filmmaker Sharon Grimberg using the traveling carnival as a vehicle to explore the changes in our country’s culture. The con artists, savvy businessmen and innovators in this four-hour, two-part documentary are as spectacular as the tightrope walkers and lion tamers. Come one, come all.

8 p.m. Mon.-Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Silver linings playbook

Mix “Friday Night Lights” with “The O.C.” and you get “All American,” a new series about a high school football star who hopes he won’t lose his swagger — or athletic prowess — when he moves from South Central L.A. to Beverly Hills. Taye Diggs plays the coach who may have more on his mind than helping out a promising kid. This is about as close to prestige TV as the CW gets.

8 p.m. Wed., WUCW, Ch. 23

Neal Justin