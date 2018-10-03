Back in business

Love is definitely in the air when Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) return to duty after a four-month suspension in the season premiere of "Superstore." This sitcom has kind of quietly chugged along without much fanfare, but the employees at Cloud 9 definitely feel like family, one we're actually eager to see again.

7 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

A new frontier

CBS All Access is betting big that the USS Enterprise will deliver it to the promised land or, at least, snag it more subscribers. Long before the next season of "Star Trek: Discovery" or Patrick Stewart's return in a new series featuring Jean-Luc Picard, the streaming service is offering "Star Trek: Short Treks," dramas that spotlight satellite characters with running times of less than 15 minutes each. A new installment will be available near the start of every month through January.

Now streaming on CBS All Access

Old friends

Ross Geller is back on Thursday nights — but this time he's pursuing someone other than Rachel. David Schwimmer, who has maintained the lowest profile of all the old "Friends," guest-stars as a new love interest for Grace (Debra Messing) on the season premiere of "Will & Grace." Other anticipated visitors include Minnie Driver, Chelsea Handler, Matt Bomer and Olympic medalist Adam Rippon.

8 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11

Neal Justin