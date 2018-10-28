Slick Willie
Relive the scandal that rocked the nation 20 years ago in "The Lost Tapes: Clinton Impeachment," a documentary that uses news excerpts and secretly recorded phone calls to take you back to a time when an intern named Monica Lewinsky took center stage. The clips of Donald Trump defending Bill Clinton are downright eerie.
8 p.m., Smithsonian Channel
The social network
There's a bizarre scene near the beginning of "The Facebook Dilemma" in which Mark Zuckerberg tries to pitch his newish social media network to a near-empty classroom. As this two-part "Frontline" documentary shows, demand for the young entrepreneur would soon increase exponentially, as would the challenges.
8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2
The land of Oz
Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel reunite for "A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway" with guests Ariana Grande and Pentatonix. "Wicked" may not technically have had as big an impact as "Hamilton" — but try telling that to the girls belting out "Defying Gravity" in their bedrooms.
9 p.m., KARE, Ch. 11
Neal Justin
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.