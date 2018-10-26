The witching hour

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” owes more to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” than the original sitcom “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) continues to cast a spell over viewers as a heroine who’s too torn between allegiances to her friends and Satan to trade quips with a talking cat.

Now streaming on Netflix

The social network

There’s a bizarre scene near the beginning of “The Facebook Dilemma” in which Mark Zuckerberg tries to pitch his newish social media network to a nearly empty classroom. As this two-part “Frontline” documentary shows, demand for the young entrepreneur would soon increase exponentially, as would the challenges.

8 p.m. Mon. and 9 p.m. Tue., TPT, Ch. 2

Re-boooot!

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” gets into the Halloween and the reboot season by paying homage to classic TV shows. Special guests will play dress-up with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as they take on “Saved by the Bell,” “I Love Lucy” and “Friends.” I’m only sorry Regis Philbin isn’t still on the air so we could see what he looks like with a Rachel haircut.

9 a.m. Wed., KSTP, Ch. 5

Neal Justin