Patriot games
Hasan Minhaj is so committed to his new weekly talker, "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj," that he postponed a Minneapolis appearance at the last minute due to changes in production. (It's rescheduled for Jan. 19 at the Orpheum.) Minhaj, who cut his teeth with "The Daily Show," is entering a cluttered field, but expect him to distinguish himself from the competition with a sharper focus on international and economic topics.
Starts streaming Sunday on Netflix
Clown strike
The 2017 remake of "It" ended up being the highest-grossing horror film of all time. But more than 30 million people checked out the previous adaptation, "Stephen King's 'It,' " which aired over two nights in 1990. Tim Curry makes a pretty frightening Pennywise, terrorizing John Ritter, Richard Thomas and other former small-screen stars.
4:30 p.m. Saturday, Paramount
Everybody loves Raymond
Susan Sarandon is fully committed to "Ray Donovan." The Oscar winner, who appeared in roughly half the episodes last season, is now a regular on the series, which has its Season 6 premiere this weekend. Other big names that have popped up on the series include Jon Voight, James Woods, Katie Holmes and Elliott Gould.
8 p.m. Sunday, Showtime
Neal Justin
