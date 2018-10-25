Door prize

If "American Horror Story" is getting too wacko for you, try "Channel Zero," a solid anthology series that proves you don't need big stars and kinky twists to produce goose bumps. The fourth season, titled "The Dream Door," follows a young couple whose secrets are exposed after their basement suddenly leads into a den of trouble.

10 p.m. Friday, Syfy

The witching hour

"The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" owes more to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" than the original sitcom "Sabrina the Teenage Witch." Kiernan Shipka ("Mad Men") continues to cast a spell over viewers as a heroine who's too torn between allegiances to her friends and Satan to trade quips with a talking cat.

Now streaming on Netflix

Philipps

Busy body

"The Alec Baldwin Show" is a reminder that actors usually make terrible talk-show hosts, in large part because they have a hard time keeping their mouths shut and letting their guests shine. Still, I'm rooting for Busy Philipps as she launches "Busy Tonight." The actress, best known for stealing scenes on "Cougar Town" and accompanying Michelle Williams to movie premieres, promises lots of "fun dirt."

9 p.m. Sun.-Wed., E!

Talk to the animals

Twelve years after Steve Irwin was killed by a stingray, his loved ones are reopening the family business. "Crikey! It's the Irwins" features the late TV star's wife and kids as they oversee a wildlife hospital at the Australia Zoo and head out on global expeditions.

7 p.m. Sunday, Animal Planet

Neal Justin