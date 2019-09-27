Encore! Encore!

Maura Pfefferman (Jeffrey Tambor) may be dead, but that’s not preventing her loved ones from breaking into Broadway-worthy tunes in the finale of “Transparent.” A musical may be a risky way to say farewell, but it works with the help of a game — if not always pitch-perfect — cast, most notably Kathryn Hahn, whose rabbi channels Lola from “Damn Yankees.”

Now streaming on Amazon Prime

Get your kicks

You don’t need to be a soccer fan to get swept up by “Diego Maradona,” a documentary about the legendary player’s rough ’n’ tumble years with the Napoli team. The field footage is riveting, as is the over-the-top commentary from the broadcast booths. But director Asif Kapadia is ultimately more interested in showing how fame and fortune can often be a celebrated athlete’s most formidable opponent.

8 p.m. Tue., HBO

Too close for comfort

My expectations for “Almost Family” were sky high. The cast is led by Oscar winner Timothy Hutton as a disgraced fertility doctor, and the executive producer is Jason Katims, who oversaw “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” two of the best network dramas of the past 20 years. But the first episode relies too heavily on a ridiculous premise (would three grown-ups suddenly start acting like sisters when they learn they’re half-siblings?) and a desire to keep up with “This Is Us” in the tears department.

8:01 p.m. Wed., KMSP, Ch. 9

Neal Justin