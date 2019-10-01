Something for everyone

The iHeartRadio Music Festival has always staged a diverse lineup, none more so than this year. Miley Cyrus, Tim McGraw, Def Leppard, Halsey, Alicia Keys and Green Day were among the headliners at the Las Vegas concert, which was held last month. The schedule was so jam-packed that the CW is dedicating Wednesday and Thursday nights to highlights.

7 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Too close for comfort

My expectations for "Almost Family" were sky-high. The cast is led by Oscar winner Timothy Hutton as a disgraced fertility doctor, and the executive producer is Jason Katims, who oversaw "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," two of the best network dramas of the past 20 years. But the first episode relies too heavily on a ridiculous premise (would three grown-ups suddenly start acting like sisters when they learn they're half-siblings?) and a desire to keep up with "This Is Us" in the tears department. I still want to bond with these folks — but it might take some time.

8:01 p.m., KMSP, Ch. 9

Sent packing

Actress and singer Selena Gomez used her star power to help develop "Living Undocumented," a docuseries that spends intimate moments with eight people facing deportation long after making the United States their home. Those who believe it's critical that we build a wall will most likely be unaffected. Everyone else will need extra tissues.

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin