Back to school

I suspect most of the actors in “Riverdale” were selected for their cartoonishly stunning figures, but they hold their own against grown-up veterans like Molly Ringwald, Luke Perry and Skeet Ulrich in the third-season premiere. Former “All My Children” star Mark Consuelos takes everyone to school with his turn as super-suave villain determined to put chiseled Archie behind bars.

7 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Silver linings playbook

Mix “Friday Night Lights” with “The O.C.” and you get “All American,” a new series about a high school football star who hopes he won’t lose his swagger — or athletic prowess — when he moves from South Central L.A. to Beverly Hills. Taye Diggs plays the coach who may have more on his mind than helping out a promising kid. This is about as close to prestige TV as the CW gets.

8 p.m., WUCW, Ch. 23

Word of mouth

“Big Mouth,” which dares to explore that dark and confusing period known as puberty, doesn’t get the attention of other cartoons like “BoJack Horseman” or “Rick and Morty,” but the Season 2 episodes should move the series to the head of the class. Nick Kroll continues to tap famous friends (Jordan Peele, Maya Rudolph) to voice scared kids and scary hormone monsters in what could be the most honest horror story about growing up since “My So-Called Life.”

Now streaming on Netflix

Neal Justin